Pearl Jam Features Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg In New Video for “Retrograde”

Drew Feinerman May 14th, 2020 - 11:52 AM

Seattle based alt rock legends Pearl Jam have just released the new video for their song “Retrograde,” a song from their most recent album Gigatron that was released two months ago on March 27th. The video is entirely animated, and features climate change activist and 2019 Time person of the year, Greta Thunberg.

The theme of change is present throughout the video, as the animated visuals show the some of the world’s most famous cities, Paris, London, New York City, and the band’s native Seattle, predicted to be flooded with water due to the continuous melting of the world’s polar ice caps. The somber nature of the song perfectly matches the eerie visuals presented in the video, while the lyrics further emphasize the existential threat of climate change. Finally, after a series of clips depicting wildlife suffering from the apparent climate change, an animated Thunberg appears at the end of the video, looking into the viewer’s eyes and serving as a physical representation of the small glimmer of hope.

Pearl Jam is but one of the many bands who’s 2020 plans have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as they had to postpone their 2020 spring tour, including an intimate show planned for Harlem’s Apollo Theatre.

Despite the coronavirus continuing to keep mass gatherings on hold, Pearl Jam has already been announced as headliners for two separate fall music festivals; Sea.Here.Now in Asbury Park, New Jersey, as well as Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, have included Pearl Jam in their list of headliners. Although the festivals have been officially announced, whether or not they will be able to occur in September when they are planned remains to be seen.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried