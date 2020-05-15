Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and Sharon Van Etten Cover “(What’s So Funny) Bout Peace Love and Understanding”

Home News Jesse Raymer May 15th, 2020 - 7:46 PM

Josh Homme, best known as the frontman of the rock outfit Queens of the Stone Age, has teamed up with singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten to cover the iconic track “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?” The song, originally written in 1974 by Nick Lowe, was made famous by Elvis Costello & The Attractions. Homme and Van Etten’s cover takes a more folky and acoustic approach to the track. Listen below.



Van Etten’s voice is hauntingly somber, and the slow-burning buildup complements her tone. Twangy guitars accompany Homme, as he comes in on the second verse. Throughout the track, their voices waltz, but also take turns having a solo line. Together, the two make a compelling cover that takes gives this track a new spin.

In addition to Van Etten and Homme, rock group The Pretty Reckless covered the song as well. This cover comes after Van Etten was featured Fountains of Wayne’s track “Hackensack” on bass and backing vocals. Additionally, back in March, Van Etten reworked the track “Seventeen” with Norah Jones.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer