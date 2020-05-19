Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders Covers Bob Dylan’s “Standing in the Doorway”

Home News Aaron Grech May 19th, 2020 - 6:55 PM

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde and her bandmate James Walbourne have released a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Standing in the Doorway” from his 1997 studio album Time Out of Mind. This latest cover is the third in a series called the “Dylan Lockdown Series,” where the two perform various covers written by the folk legend.

Hynde’s take on “Standing In The Doorway” is a bit of a softer more stripped take of the song, with a similar instrumental arrangement composed of piano, organ and electric guitar. The video shows the rural home of Tchad Blake, who mixed the song for this cover. and stars his family members as they go about their daily lives.

The Pretenders have pushed back the release date of their upcoming studio album Hate For Sale until July 17, two months after their initial date. Hynde and Walbourne co-wrote the album together while Stephen Street handled its production duties. The group released a single titled “The Buzz” at the beginning of this year. Hynde has been the only consistent member of the band since their inception in 1978, while Walbourne joined the outfit in 2008.

“I wanted to write with him since day one. James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan, and The Rails, to name but a few,” Hynde explained in a press release. “We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true.”

Dylan will be releasing his first new studio album in eight years titled Rough and Rowdy Ways next month.