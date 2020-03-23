Pearl Jam Announce Gigaton Hotline To Preview New Album

Home News Luke Hanson March 23rd, 2020 - 8:21 PM

American rock icons Pearl Jam have announced an inventive way for fans to get a taste of their new album, Gigaton, due out March 27. Fans are invited to call in to a hotline to hear new music beyond the two singles released in advance of the album.

Fans are encouraged to call 585-20-PEARL (585-207-3275). Once their call is picked up, a stock telemarketer voice offers the following prompt:

“Hello, you’ve reached the Pearl Jam Gigaton hotline. Press 1 to leave a message. Press 2 to opt in to receive updates from the band and preview the new album before it’s out on March 27.” The band released multiple promo flyers hyping the unique listening offering.

The new album will be the band’s first studio release in seven years. It features the previously released singles “Dance Of The Clairvoyants” and “Superblood Wolfmoon,” dropped in January and February of this year, respectively.

The hotline promises fans an opportunity to hear more songs from the 12-track album that have been previously unreleased. The record is due out March 27, and the band had previously planned a North American tour coinciding with its release. It would have started March 18 in Toronto and finished up April 19 in Oakland.

While the tour has been postponed, the band still has several scheduled dates for festivals worldwide. Plans are still in place for them to headline multiple European festivals, including Lollapalooza Stockholm June 27 along with The Killers, Rock Werchter, in Werchter, Belgium, in early July and Lollapalloza Paris July 19 along with Vampire Weekend.

This fall, they still plan to headline the Sea.Hear.Now festival the weekend of September 19 and 20 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, along with The Avett Brothers and Cage The Elephant. They will also headline frontman Eddie Vedder’s Ohana festival the following weekend in Dana Point, California. Vedder will play a solo headlining set Saturday night, while Pearl Jam will close down the festival with a headlining set the following evening.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried