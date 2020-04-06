Lizzo, Eddie Vedder, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Elton John and More to Appear on Lady Gaga-Curated One World Together At Home Special Broadcast

Home News Aaron Grech April 6th, 2020 - 11:32 AM

Some of the biggest faces in music today will be joining up for “a global broadcast and digital special to support frontline healthcare workers and the WHO,” on Saturday April 18th. Titled One World: Together at Home, this global broadcast will feature the likes of Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

This event will air at 8 p.m. E.T. on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia. Global Citizen and the World Health Organization will be organizing this event, while the lineup was curated in collaboration with pop artist and actress Lady Gaga. Some of the most prominent hosts of late night television such as Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will be hosting the event.

The producer Finneas, who is Billie Eilish’s brother and producer has teamed up with multiple other performers including Tove Lo, Camila Cabello and Halsey. His song “Let’s Fall in Love Tonight” premiered last month.

Billie Eilish opened the year up with some amazing achievements, becoming the youngest performer to sweep the “Big Four” categories at the Grammys which include Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year at 2020 Grammy Awards. She recently postponed her tour dates this year due to concerns regarding the coronavrius.

Lizzo also made an appearance at this year’s Grammys as a performer, where she won Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album. Pearl Jam recently announced a hotline to promote their latest alum release Gigaton, while Musgraves recently teamed up with Lana Del Rey for a cover of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister