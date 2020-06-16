Riot Fest Postponed to 2021 and Announces New Lineup Featuring My Chemical Romance, Run The Jewels and Pixies

Home News Drew Feinerman June 16th, 2020 - 2:26 PM

Chicago based punk rock music festival Riot Fest has officially been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has announced its updated lineup, which will feature headliners My Chemical Romance, Run The Jewels, Pixies, and The Smashing Pumpkins. The festival will take place from September 17 to 19. Other artists and bands that will be performing at Riot Fest 2021 include Coheed And Cambria, Lupe Fiasco, Vic Mensa, Sublime, The All-American Rejects, Best Coast, Jawbox and many more.

Newark based alt rock band My Chemical Romance is the only band that is headlining Riot Fest 2021 that was included in the original 2020 lineup. The band was set to hit the road for a reunion tour throughout the spring of 2020, but the tour was ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hip hop duo Run The Jewels is coming off of the release of their most recent album, Run The Jewels IV, one of the best hip hop albums released in 2020 thus far. The album was politically charged and criticized the treatment of the black community in America, as songs from the album like “A Few Words For The Firing Squad,” spoke loudly and sharply against police brutality and systemic racism.

Boston based alt rock band the Pixies have kept their fans busy throughout the quarantine through their release of three singles from their upcoming album Beneath the Eyrie LP 2: “The Good Works of Cyrus,” “Please Don’t Go,” and “Chapel Hill.” Each songs demonstrates a different strength of the band, and shows their overall ability to stretch themselves musically.

Chicago based alt rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have had their 2020 plans rocked by the global pandemic, as the band had to first postpone and then cancel 2020 Rock Invasion 2 tour. They also had to cancel their appearances at the Beale Street festival in Memphis, as well as their stadium tour opening for Guns ‘N Roses.

