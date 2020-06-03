Run the Jewels Surprise Release RTJ4 Two Days Early on Website with Pay-What-You-Can Model

Home News Aaron Grech June 3rd, 2020 - 11:01 AM

Hip hop duo Run The Jewels were originally set to release their fourth LP on the fifth of this month, however it looks like the project has arrived two days ahead of schedule on the duo’s website. Fans can download the project in full here, with a pay-what-you-want method, and can also use the link to pre-order a physical release for the album.

This latest release has features from Atlanta trap artist 2 Chainz, soul legend Mavis Staples, Queens of The Stone Age mastermind Josh Homme, legendary producer and R&B singer Pharrell, and Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack De La Rocha.

El-P shared the project’s closing track “A Few Words For The Firing Squad” on the band’s Instagram page, which was played through a speaker and recorded on video. This recording followed a few comments El-P made in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, whoa re currently protesting across the country in support of George Floyd.

These comments were made soon after the duo’s Killer Mike made an impassioned speech to Atlanta protesters to “not to burn your own house down.” Floyd was an African American man, who passed away soon after Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was caught pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck on video.

“I am duty-bound to be here to simply say that it is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy, it is your duty to fortify your own house so that you may be a house of refuge in times of organization,” Mike explained.

The duo released two singles, “Ooh La La” and “Yankee and The Brave” earlier this year.

RTJ 4 tracklist

1. Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4)

2. Ooh La La (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

3. Out of Site (feat. 2 Chainz)

4. Holy Calamafuck

5. Goonies vs. E.T.

6. Walking in the Snow

7. JU$T (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha)

8. Never Look Back

9. The Ground Below

10. Pulling the Pin (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11. A Few Words For the Firing Squad (Radiation)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat