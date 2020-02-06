The Smashing Pumpkins Announces Summer 2020 Tour Dates as Opening Act on Guns ‘N Roses Stadium Tour

Home News Drew Feinerman February 6th, 2020 - 2:29 PM

Chicago-based alternative rock band Smashing Pumpkins have announced their upcoming summer tour as openers for Guns ‘N Roses, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The band will join GNR for their July shows in Philadelphia, Detroit, Toronto, Washington DC, East Rutherford NJ, and Boston.

The band will be going on tour shortly after the release of the band’s new album. The project has no official title or release date as of yet, but lead singer Brian Corgan stated in January that the band is working on 21 new songs for the upcoming album.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday at 12 pm EST. Check out the tour flyer, as well as the official tour dates for Guns ‘N Roses summer tour below:

Guns ‘N Roses summer 2020 tour schedule:

7/4 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest – AmFam Amp

7/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*

7/11 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park*

7/13 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*

7/16 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park*

7/18 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*

7/21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

7/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

7/26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

7/29 – Commerce City, CO – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

8/2 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

8/5 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

8/8 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

8/12 – Atlanta, GA – Bobby Dodd Stadium

8/15 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

8/18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

8/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

8/23 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

8/26 – Missoula, MT – Grizzly Stadium

* – w/ Smashing Pumpkins

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried