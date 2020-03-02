The Smashing Pumpkins Announces “Sequel” To Famed 1993 World Tour With Spring 2020 Rock Invasion 2 Tour Dates

Home News Luke Hanson March 2nd, 2020 - 7:12 PM

American alternative rock legends The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a nine-stop U.S. spring tour. The Rock Invasion 2 tour will be a sequel to the band’s famed 1993 world tour.

Formed in 1988 by Billy Corgan (lead vocals, guitar), D’arcy Wretzky (bass), James Iha (guitar) and Jimmy Chamberlain (drums), The Smashing Pumpkins have recorded 10 studio albums, released myriad hit singles and sold over 30 million albums. They have achieved critical and commercial success, endearing themselves to fans and critics alike and earning several awards, including Grammy’s in 1997 and 1998 for Best Hard Rock Performance for “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” and “The End Is The Beginning Is The End,” respectively. The band’s touring lineup will feature Corgan, Chamberlain and Iha, as well as guitarist Jeff Schroeder and bassist Jack Bates.

The nine-city tour will begin April 23 in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Louisville Palace and conclude May 8 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, North Carolina. Other major tour stops include Indianapolis, Nashville and Charleston.

The band will also serve as headliners at two festivals during the tour: Beale Street Music Festival on May 1 in Memphis, Tennessee, and Shaky Knees Music Festival on May 2 in Atlanta, Georgia. Following the Rock Invasion 2 tour the band will open for Guns ‘N Roses on their summer stadium tour beginning July 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and ending August 26 in Missoula, Montana.

“It’s been a good while since we’ve played a straight up, bare knuckle rock and roll show; one that avoids little in the way of raw power,” Corgan said. “So note: this tour won’t be for those faint of heart, and will certainly echo the dynamic modes in which we built our live reputation.”

Along with their summer tours, The Smashing Pumpkins will also be releasing a new album this summer. In interviews Corgan has said he has put together at least 21 new tracks for the record. It will be a double record which he has referred to as the band’s first real album since their reunion.

Tickets go on sale to the general public March 6 via the band’s website and LiveNation.com.

Rock Invasion 2 Tour Dates:

04/23 – Louisville, Kentucky – The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless

04/25 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – 20 Monroe Live

04/26 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

04/28 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ryman Auditorium

04/29 – East Moline, Illinois – The Rust Belt

05/01 – Memphis, Tennessee – Beale Street Music Festival

05/02 – Atlanta, Georgia – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/03 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live

05/05 – North Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

05/06 – Columbia, South Carolina – Township Auditorium

05/08 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat