Beale Street Music Festival Announces Full 2020 Lineup Featuring The Smashing Pumpkins, The Lumineers and Lil Wayne

The Lumineers had one of the largest singalongs of the weekend

The Beale Street Music Festival has announced its 2020 lineup featuring the likes of alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, indie band The Lumineers and hip hop artist Lil Wayne. These performers will join many others at Tom Lee Park in Memphis, Tennessee from May 1st to 3rd. An earlier lineup for this event was released in late 2019.

Other prominent artists included on the lineup are Weezer, The 1975, DaBaby, The Avett Brothers, Three 6 Mafia, 311, Leon Bridges, Deftones, Lindsey Buckingham, Nelly, Portugal. The Man, Brittany Howard, Liam Gallagher, Of Monsters and Men, Manchester Orchestra, Waka Flocka Flame and Mavis Staples. Last year’s event featured the likes of Chvrches, Big Boi and Rodrigo Y Gabriella.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan announced that the band’s upcoming album will be their “first real album” since their reunion back in 2018. “In many ways, this is the first real album (since the reunion) where we’ve hunkered down and made a classic, ‘Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens’ type of Pumpkins record,” Corgan explained. “I’ve been working on it for over a year. It currently is at 21 songs, and we’re going to release it as a double this year.”

The Lumineers debuted their most recent studio album release III last year, which held a string of video releases. The band also embarked on a winter tour throughout 2019, which began in Asheville, North Carolina and wrapped up in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Lil Wayne will be releasing a new studio album titled Funeral later this year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat