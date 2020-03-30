The Smashing Pumpkins Postpone Rock Invasion Tour 2 to Fall 2020 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Home News Aaron Grech March 30th, 2020 - 7:35 PM

Influential alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have postponed their Rock Invasion Tour 2 dates due to concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These dates, which were originally set to be a sequel to their famed 1993 world tour and take place during the spring, will now take place this fall, beginning on October 6th in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and will end in East Moline, Illinois at The Rust Belt on October 22nd.

“It’s been a good while since we’ve played a straight up, bare knuckle rock and roll show; one that avoids little in the way of raw power,” the band’s frontman Billy Corgan said regarding the original tour and its announcement. “So note: this tour won’t be for those faint of heart, and will certainly echo the dynamic modes in which we built our live reputation.”

The band were also set to tour this summer with Guns N Roses, although it is unknown if the current pandemic will cause that tour’s postponement as well. The groups were set to host shows in Philadelphia, Detroit, Toronto, Washington DC, East Rutherford, NJ, and Boston during the month of July.

The band is also planning on releasing a new double album, which Corgan stated will be their “first real album” since their reunion back in 2018. The band released Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun in 2018.

“In many ways, this is the first real album (since the reunion) where we’ve hunkered down and made a classic, ‘Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens’ type of Pumpkins record,” Corgan explained. “I’ve been working on it for over a year. It currently is at 21 songs, and we’re going to release it as a double this year.”

Cancelled Tour Dates

4/23 – Louisville, Kentucky – The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless

4/25 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – 20 Monroe Live

4/26 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

4/28 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ryman Auditorium

4/29 – East Moline, Illinois – The Rust Belt

5/1 – Memphis, Tennessee – Beale Street Music Festival

5/2 – Atlanta, Georgia – Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/3 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live

5/5 – North Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

5/6 – Columbia, South Carolina – Township Auditorium

5/8 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Tour Dates

10/6 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

10/8 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

10/9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

10/11 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

10/12 – North Charleston, SC – Performing Arts Center

10/ 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/18 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

10/20 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/21 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

10/22 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried