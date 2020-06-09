The Smashing Pumpkins Cancels 2020 Rock Invasion 2 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Drew Feinerman June 9th, 2020 - 2:56 PM

Chicago based alt rock giants The Smashing Pumpkins have officially cancelled their 2020 Rock Invasion 2 tour, according to Pitchfork. The tour had been originally postponed from the spring to the fall of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must announce The Smashing Pumpkins Rock Invasion 2 tour will no longer be taking place,” the band wrote in a statement they released on their Instagram page. The band remarked that safety for the band, crew and fans remains their top priority, and that those who have already purchased tickets will be fully refunded.

The band’s tour schedule has already been hit by the coronavirus, as the band was set to open up for Guns ‘N Roses during their summer stadium tour. Furthermore, the band was scheduled to play the Beal Street festival in Memphis, as well as Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta.

Although the news about the cancellation won’t be welcome to fans, they can still look forward to the release of the band’s upcoming double album, which will be the band’s eleventh overall. The band’s frontman, Billy Corgan, stated that the album will be the group’s “first real album” since they reunited in 2018.

Check out the original tour dates for The Smashing Pumpkins’ Rock Invasion 2 tour below:

Rock Invasion 2 Tour Dates:

04/23 – Louisville, Kentucky – The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless

04/25 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – 20 Monroe Live

04/26 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

04/28 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ryman Auditorium

04/29 – East Moline, Illinois – The Rust Belt

05/01 – Memphis, Tennessee – Beale Street Music Festival

05/02 – Atlanta, Georgia – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/03 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live

05/05 – North Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

05/06 – Columbia, South Carolina – Township Auditorium

05/08 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried