My Chemical Romance Announces Spring 2020 Reunion Tour Dates

Home News Drew Feinerman January 27th, 2020 - 5:08 PM

New Jersey rockers My Chemical Romance have announced upcoming spring 2020 reunion tour dates, according to Loud Wire. The band, which broke up back in 2013, have recently been playing and planning reunion shows together, and it appears they are eager to continue playing together.

My Chemical Romance most recently played together at a reunion show in early January in 2020, their first show together since 2012. The band also has teased new music recently via a video posted to the band’s Youtube page.

Check out the tour dates, venues, and locations for My Chemical Romance below: