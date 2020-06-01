El-P Shares New Run the Jewels Song “A Few Words For The Firing Squad” on Instagram

Home News Aaron Grech June 1st, 2020 - 12:04 PM

El-P of Run The Jewels recently chimed in on the recent mass protests against police brutality and racial injustice, stemming from the recent officer-involved incident, resulting in the death of an unarmed black man named George Floyd. The rapper has also shared a clip of a new song from the duo titled “A Few Words For The Firing Squad,” which will serve as the closing track to their upcoming fourth LP.

“A Few Words For The Firing Squad” was previewed on El-P’s instagram, as it played through a speaker. The majority of the song sees El-P and Killer Mike rapping aggressively across quick string samples, which serve as the main instrumental. The final part of the song closes out with some avant-garde jazz inflections.

El-P also took to Instagram to express support for Black Lives Matter, who are doing most of the grassroots organizing for movements across the nation. His recent comments follow those of his fellow Run The Jewels member Killer Mike, who recently gave an impassioned speech regarding the situations unfolding in Atlanta, where he urged protesters to “not to burn your own house down.”

“im talking now to the people that look like me. no debate no comments even. it’s a fact and right and despite it being an inalienable truth it (tragically and clearly) needs to be said again and again and again until it’s no longer something the power structure of this world or the hearts tainted by hate have to be told. don’t feel weird don’t feel like it’s not your place to say just say it because it still needs to be said and your heart knows it’s time to do that much at least,” El-P wrote.

Check out the upcoming project’s previously released singles “Ooh La La,” and “Yankee and The Brave.”

