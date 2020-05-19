Devin Townsend Explores Celestial Bodies in New Video for “Sprite” from Empath – The Ultimate Edition

Home News Aaron Grech May 19th, 2020 - 12:39 PM

Devin Townsend will be releasing a deluxe edition of his 2019 studio album Empath next month, which is set to feature all the songs on the original album, two bonus CD’s and Blu-Ray- discs; all featuring a 5.1 surround sound mix by the artist. A new music video from one of the bonus tracks titled “Sprite” has now been released today, ahead of the special edition’s June 5 release.

“Sprite” contains a unique blend of sound, with operatic vocals, a theatrical backing instrumental blurring the lines between symphonic metal and electronica, which creates a cosmic atmosphere. This feeling is reinforced by the visuals, which show celestial bodies taking the shape of human bodies as they float in space.

Empath featured a larger than life progressive metal sound. backed by lush orchestrations and guest features from Anneke Van Giersbergen, Mike Keneally and Ryan Dhale. The album also topped our list for the best albums of 2019.

“But one thing is certain with Empath: listeners will be shocked into being attentive. With variation from opera-esque signing to low groggy vocals and interesting yet deliberate background noises, people will want to take note of all the album is offering,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained. “While sometimes too many things going on can cause something to crumble, Townsend has put in the time and thoughtfulness that each song deserves.”

Townsend revealed that he was working on a new album earlier this month. He has also been hard at work recently with his Quarantine project, which includes a podcast series, previously unreleased music videos, new mixes, covers and several new original songs, “Heavy Factions,” “Stampy’s Blaster,” “Good Morning!” and “Quarantine.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat