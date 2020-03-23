Old Man Gloom Surprise-Releases New Album Seminar IX: Darkness Of Being

Home News Ashwin Chary March 23rd, 2020 - 7:45 PM

Old Man Gloom has surprised their fans with their brand-new album, Seminar IX: Darkness Of Being, on Mar. 23. The band originally announced the release of their album, Light Of Meaning (Seminar VIII), for a May 22, 2020 release, but surprised fans with a new album today, setting the band up for two releases this year.

The newly released album features seven brand-new songs, with a playtime of over 40 minutes. The album features the original lineup of the band, including their late bassist and vocalist, Caleb Scofield, as they had his recordings before he passed away.

Although the world is in the state of a coronavirus pandemic, Old Man Gloom is still set to embark on their Summer 2020 tour, with their first top in Vancouver, BC, on May 21, at The Astoria. Their tour will conclude in Taos, NM, on May 29, at The Monolith On The Mesa.

Fans are ecstatic to hear the newly released album by the popular extreme metal band. They look forward to see what the band has in store for their upcoming album, Light of Meaning (Seminar VIII).