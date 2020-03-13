YOB Announces Rescheduled Summer 2020 Tour Dates To Replace Tour Dates Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Home News Matt Matasci March 13th, 2020 - 9:15 PM

Like just about every artist in the world, metal band YOB has had to postpone their spring 2020 tour dates due to the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19. Unlike most other acts, they’ve already announced the rescheduled dates, which will be moved from their previously announced March schedule to July. The original tour dates featured new band Human Impact (members of Unsane, Front 242 and Cop Shoot Cop) but it’s unclear whether they’ll open these new dates.

The new tour dates begin on July 11 with Fire In The Mountins in Wyoming and end on July 19 in Sacramento. The dates aren’t in the same order as the previously announced dates and some of the venues have changed, such as their Los Angeles show being moved from the Echoplex to The Regent. They have yet to reschedule their Salt Lake City show, which will be rescheduled around their appearance at Treefort Festival in Boise, ID on September 27-29.

The band said on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart and concern for friends, family and everyone we get to work with, that we’ve decided to reschedule our upcoming March US shows for July except for Treefort Fest which has rescheduled for September 23 – 27, and SLC which we will reschedule for September.”

YOB Summer 2020 Tour Dates

03/11 – Moran, WY – Fire In The Mountains

03/12 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

03/13 – Albuqurque, NM – Sister

03/14 – Tucson, NM – Club Congress

03/15 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

03/17 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

03/18 – Oakland, CA – Metro

03/19 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva