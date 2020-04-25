Block By Blockwest Experiences Server Overload, Rescheduled Event To May

Home News Ariel King April 25th, 2020 - 7:25 PM

Minecraft-based virtual music festival Block By Blockwest crashed due to a server overload and has been rescheduled to May 16. The festival includes three stages and was set to feature virtual performances by Pussy Riot, Nothing, Nowhere., Hunny, Idles, Massive Attack and more.

“Apologies for the initial overload,” the Block By Blockwest website states. “This got a lot bigger and a lot faster than what we were prepared for.”

The event was organized by Courier Club with all proceeds going towards the CDC Foundation, a nonprofit for COVID relief. The show managed to raise funds of $5,000 in less than an hour. While Minecraft expected only 30k fans to attend the festival, 100k people logged in to see the show.

“Thank you to all who contributed,” the Block By Blockwest website states. “We look forward to sharing the true vision of the event with you all on May 16th.”

Before Block by Blockwest, a Brooklyn nightclub hosted their own virtual concert called Nether Meant through Minecraft, designing in the game a recreation of their club’s building. Additionally, Minecraft also put on a concert in virtual Square Garden with performances by Charli XCX, Cashmire Cat and Kero Kero Bonito the day before Block By Blockwest was set to occur.

Since the current pandemic has forced most of the world into lockdown, live streaming music festivals have become a common occurrence. View mxdwn’s full list of daily streams here.

Photo Credit: Bret Padelford