Fyre Fest’s Andy King Revealed As Host For The Virtual Room Service Music Festival Featuring Glitch Mob, Gallant and Big Gigantic

Home News Ariel King April 22nd, 2020 - 10:35 PM

Andy King, best known for being Fyre Fest’s “Ultimate Team Player” will be hosting Room Service, a virtual music festival this weekend. Streaming will take place on Chill Nation and Trap Nation’s Youtube Channels on April 24, 25 and 26.

“I’m beyond thrilled to host Room Service this weekend and bring everybody some well-deserved job and distraction,” King said. “This festival gives us a chance to translate the anniversary of Fyre into some real good that’s needed in the world right now.”

King gained popularity after appearing in Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened documentary when he mentioned he was willing to do whatever it took in order to get a shipment of Evian water being withheld by Bahamian customs.

The festival lineup includes The Glitch Mob, Gallant, Big Gigantic, Zeds Dead, Rezz, CloZee and more (including surprise guests). Viewing will be free but fans are encouraged to leave a donation as all proceeds will go towards Feeding America and Sweet Relief.

One of Virtual Room’s partners, Proximity, has previously hosted successful online music festival Digital Mirage with Brownies & Lemonade. View Mxdwn’s daily list of livestreams here.