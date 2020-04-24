Nick Cave Debuts 24-Hour Streaming YouTube Channel “Bad Seed TeeVee”

Home News Jesse Raymer April 24th, 2020 - 5:43 PM

During this global pandemic, artists are using their time in isolation to produce something creative. Nick Cave announced that he is starting a new 24-hour streaming YouTube channel titled “Bad Seed TeeVee” that will feature videos, live performances, interviews and more. Cave joins a variety of musicians like Devin Townsend, Angel Olsen and Margo Price, who have turned to live streaming in the age of quarantine.



Regarding the stream, Cave states that: “It’s 10.30 Wednesday evening, and if the world wasn’t in lockdown, I’d be onstage in Toulouse, France singing my heart out with The Bad Seeds. But I’m not. I’m doing the next best thing – sitting at home watching Bad Seed TeeVee. Pure non-stop joy!”

As of now, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have a 2020 fall tour planned with Weyes Blood.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat