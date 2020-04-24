Foo Fighters Streaming Classic 2006 Hyde Park London Concert Featuring Lemmy Kilmister and Members of Queen

Home News Ariel King April 24th, 2020 - 7:47 PM

Opening with “In Your Honor,” Foo Fighters 2006 Hyde Park London Concert was performed in front of an estimated 100,000 people. The show included an appearance from Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmester and an encore accompanied by members of Queen.

Foo Fighters Hyde Park concert happened shortly after the release of their 2005 album In Your Honor and included performances of “All My Life,” “Best of You,” “Times Like These” and “Learn to Fly.” They then covered Probot’s “Shake Your Blood” with Kilmester before playing “We Will Rock You” and “Tie Your Mother Down” alongside Queen. By the time of the show the band had been around for ten years, having formed shortly after the end of Nirvana.

“Check out Foo Fighter’s full Hyde Park concert in London, June 17th 2006” the video’s caption says. “Keep washing your hands.”

The entire video is available for streaming from Foo Fighters’ Youtube Channel so fans can relieve the performance. Due to the coronavirus the band was forced to postpone their upcoming Van Tour meant to chronicle the initial route of the first Foo Fighters tour 25 years ago.

The video’s stream includes a tab for fans to donate direct to MusiCares, a charity to provide relief for musicians. Foo Fighters have been raising charity throughout the coronavirus with Dave Grohl joining Taylor Hawkins, Ellie Goulding, Sigrid, Dua Lipa and more for a cover of Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These” to raise money for BBC’s Children in Need and Comic Relief.

Prior to the lockdown, Grohl took the stage with surviving members of Nirvana, Krist Noveselic and Pat Smear, to perform “In Bloom,” “Lithium,” “In Bloom” and more alongside St. Vincent and Beck. Grohl’s daughter Violet also performed her rendition “Heart-Shaped Box.” Grohl has been keeping himself entertained throughout the quarantine by sharing “Daves True Stories“ on Instagram, his “Rock n Roll Storytime” where he recounts experiences with Prince, playing Ozzfest, and the Fourth of July.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz