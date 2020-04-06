Anamanaguchi, American Football, HANA and More to Perform at Minecraft-Based Music Festival Nether Meant

Home News Drew Feinerman April 6th, 2020 - 1:16 PM

Open Pit, a company that specializes in throwing virtual events, is putting together a virtual music festival that will take place on Saturday, April 11th, within the game of Minecraft, according to Pitchfork. The bands headlining the festival include NYC based electro-pop band Anamanaguchi, Illinois based indie rock band American Football, Los Angeles based singer/songwriter and musician HANA, as well as others.

The festival, which will be called Nether Meant, is set to take place in a fictional venue called Elsewither, based on the real venue called Elsewhere in Brooklyn. Open Pit worked directly with Elsewhere to create Elsewither to depict Elsewhere as accurately as possible.

Users can find directions on how to join the festival on the official website for the festival here. Users will enter multiplayer mode and enter “PLAY.ELSEWITHER.CLUB” into the ass server option. The server containing the concert will be set up on the day of the concert, which will begin at 6pm eastern.

Those who do not own or wish to buy Minecraft can tune on via Twitch. VIP passes are also available for purchase, which will give access to “special VIP areas in-game,” as well as in-game merchandise. Proceeds from the VIP passes will go to Good360’s COVID–19 relief efforts.

For those planning on viewing the concert via Twitch, the Open Pit Twitch channel can be found below:

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister