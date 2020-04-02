Pussy Riot, Fever 333, Citizen and More to Play Minecraft-Based Virtual Music Festival Block By Block West

Home News Luke Hanson April 2nd, 2020 - 10:05 PM

In light of the shutdown of countless festivals and other events on a global scale due to the coronavirus pandemic, Courier Club is organizing an online music festival through the video game Minecraft. Block By Blockwest: A Minecraft Music Festival will provide users a unique, interactive music, arts and gaming experience to help break the tedium of the current global quarantine.

Per Loudwire, the festival will aim to unite artists and fans via the Minecraft online platform to play games, collectively partake in live shows, view various pieces and installations from up-and-coming artists and even purchase merchandise from their favorite performers through an interactive online merch tent.

Performers will include Russian feminist protest punk rockers Pussy Riot, rap-rock trio Fever 333, emo/indie quintet Citizen and many more. In many ways, the festival will function as something akin to South By Southwest, but within the confines of a video game, adding a gaming component to the music, arts and culture elements inherent with the annual SXSW experience.

Courier Club came up with the idea in response to having to cancel their own tour dates. “When COVID-19 hit, we had to cancel all of our upcoming shows for the foreseeable future, as did every other artist,” they said. “Artists and their communities lost opportunities to connect through shows and we wanted to try to create a new interactive hub. We aren’t the first to come up with a Minecraft festival, this is just our take on the concept.”

The band went into greater detail explaining their ultimate goal for the festival. “Instead of a fan-to-artist opportunity, we’re looking at this as a people-to-people opportunity. We’d like BXBW to be absent of social hierarchies and to bring everyone together as equals, playing games together,” the band said. “The artists will function as beacons to bring everyone together through this portal. The need for community is human and despite the fact that we can’t physically congregate, we can use these virtual worlds as a blueprint for adapting during these times ahead.”

All proceeds from the festival will go to CDC’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund. More information about the festival can be found via its website.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford