Charli XCX Debuts New Songs at Spotify’s Music, Fashion, Film Event

Charli xcx performing “Card Declined” for the first time ever, tonight in Nashville, TN. 🖤 📹: @rbanjarian1 pic.twitter.com/fDK51nbcUa — xcx source (@xcxsource) July 30, 2026

Charli xcx performing “2007” tonight at a invite-only Spotify Fans First show in Nashville, TN. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8flXXcmMTX — xcx source (@xcxsource) July 30, 2026

Charli xcx performing “Yeah” for the first time ever, tonight in Nashville, TN! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/VZHxlnCejn — xcx source (@xcxsource) July 30, 2026

Charli xcx performing “party 4 u” tonight at a Spotify event in Nashville, TN. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/uShiJtuNfA — xcx source (@xcxsource) July 30, 2026

Charli xcx performs “No One Lasts Forever” for the first time ever at a Spotify event tonight in Nashville, TN. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/upV8IZE1In — xcx source (@xcxsource) July 30, 2026

Complete Setlist: