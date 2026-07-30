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Charli XCX Debuts New Songs at Spotify’s Music, Fashion, Film Event

July 30th, 2026 - 2:16 PM

Charli XCX Debuts New Songs at Spotify’s Music, Fashion, Film Event
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Last night, July 29, Spotify hosted an exclusive live event with Charli xcx celebrate the release of her album Music, Fashion, Film at Nashville venue The Basement East. Over 400 top Spotify fans in Nashville joined Charli for a one-night-only show. There, she debuted new Music, Fashion, Film  tracks live for the first time, including “Magic Metal Montana,” “2007,” “Yeah,” “Card Declined” (whose ending features a sample of B-side “I Keep Thinking About You Every Day And Night”) and “No One Lasts Forever,” which features a spoken-word outro by cinema auteur David Cronenberg. Charli xcx also performed fan favorites “Apple” and “party 4 u” as well as Music, Fashion, Film B-sides “Playboy Bunny” and “If You Take Away The Music Then What Has She Got?”

Complete Setlist:

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