Charli XCX Debuts New Songs at Spotify’s Music, Fashion, Film Event

Charli xcx performing “Card Declined” for the first time ever, tonight in Nashville, TN. 🖤
📹: @rbanjarian1 pic.twitter.com/fDK51nbcUa
— xcx source (@xcxsource) July 30, 2026
Charli xcx performing “2007” tonight at a invite-only Spotify Fans First show in Nashville, TN. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8flXXcmMTX
— xcx source (@xcxsource) July 30, 2026
Charli xcx performing “Yeah” for the first time ever, tonight in Nashville, TN! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/VZHxlnCejn
— xcx source (@xcxsource) July 30, 2026
Charli xcx performing “Rock Music” tonight in Nashville, TN. 🖤
📹: @Tomas_Mier pic.twitter.com/Mp5HAGt8Is
— xcx source (@xcxsource) July 30, 2026
Charli xcx performing “party 4 u” tonight at a Spotify event in Nashville, TN. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/uShiJtuNfA
— xcx source (@xcxsource) July 30, 2026
Charli xcx performs “No One Lasts Forever” for the first time ever at a Spotify event tonight in Nashville, TN. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/upV8IZE1In
— xcx source (@xcxsource) July 30, 2026
Complete Setlist:
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“Playboy Bunny”
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“If You Take Away The Music Then What Has She Got?”
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