Charli XCX Releases Music, Fashion, Film B-Sides on iTunes Despite Claiming She Wouldn’t “You Can Call Me a Hypocrite, I Don’t Mind”

Home News Beka Welsh July 27th, 2026 - 10:10 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Charli XCX has released Music, Fashion, Film (B-sides Edition) on iTunes after originally telling fans the songs were “never gonna go on streaming.” According to NME, the singer originally released three bonus tracks from her newest album, “I Keep On Thinking Bout You Every Single Day and Night,” “Playboy Bunny” and ‘If You Take the Music Then What Has She Got?” exclusively as the B-sides on vinyl. The tracks were then shared to Charli XCX’s alternate account b.sides. While the singer didn’t plan to release the songs on streaming, she recently caved and added them to iTunes to appease fans that fell in love with them. Charli XCX made a post about the release on her alternate Instagram account explaining the decision.

“I made b sides for each of the songs released ahead of Music, Fashion, Film because it felt natural to pair each songs with a fitting counterpart – something that’s adjacent to the album but not entirely part of it,” she wrote. “traditionally, b sides often become fan favorites… and i guess in the case of some of the b sides for this album, that has proven to be true. i felt adamant i wouldn’t put them on streaming because it sort of felt counter intuitive to the whole ethos of those songs, but i know you all really wanted them so i’ve begrudgingly put them on itunes lol.”

The singer finished her caption with a cheeky remark. Writing, “call me a hypocrite, i don’t mind” with a winking smiley face.