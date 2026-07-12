The Cure Announces Simon Gallup’s Son Will Fill In On Bass While He’s “Not Well Enough to Play”

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 12th, 2026 - 3:01 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Cure have announced that Simon Gallup’s son, Eden Gallup, is filling in for him on tour as he is “not well enough to play,” NME shares. Robert Smith and the other Cure members are currently on a UK and Europe tour. On the first night of the band’s three-show stop in Berlin on July 10, fans noticed that Gallup was absent, with his son Eden performing in his place. The band dedicated “Lullaby,” the first song of the encore, to the long-serving bassist. You can watch the set with Eden on bass here:

With no Simon Gallup, his son Eden stepped in to play bass. This also meant no rhythm guitar or backup keys. Eden took to the stage to play A Forest with a great assist from Robert! And with smiles all around from Jason, Roger, Robert and Reeves encouraging him on. pic.twitter.com/8EYiealTFE — Cureation (@cureation) July 11, 2026

Later, the band took to Instagram to explain the sudden fill-in: “Shortly before the first of our three Berlin Wuhlheide concerts yesterday, Simon was taken ill,” they wrote. “His son Eden shifted sideways to save the show. Unfortunately, Simon is still not well enough to play, so Eden will be filling the bass breach again tonight.” In the caption of a second post the following day (July 12), the band shared that Simon is still recovering.

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