The Cure Confirms They’re Finished Recording Their Next Album to Follow-Up Songs Of A Lost World

Jasmina Pepic October 16th, 2025 - 2:38 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

After years of anticipation, The Cure have quietly confirmed that they’ve completed recording a new batch of songs meant to succeed their 2024 comeback, Songs of a Lost World. The announcement was made in their updated biography on their official site. They state that in March 2025, the band returned to Rockfield Studios to record 13 new songs for their follow-up LP.

This new album appears to build naturally from Songs of a Lost World, offering a companion or continuation of the sonic and emotional territory the band explored on that record. In past interviews, frontman Robert Smith had hinted that the upcoming album would feel more melancholic and varied, even suggesting some songs dated back to 2016. In Consequence’s report, this latest roster of tracks aligns with that vision, hinting at both continuity and evolution in The Cure’s next chapter.

Their 2024 album, Songs of a Lost World, marked the band’s first full-length release in 16 years and was widely celebrated by fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, the band has also been working on a concert film for their Troxy launch show, and their bio notes that Smith is involved in re-editing and remixing that live visual project.

With recording wrapped, all signs now point toward the album’s next stages. Stay tuned for more updates.