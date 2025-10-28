The Twilight Sad Joins Forces With The Cure’s Robert Smith On New Single “Waiting For The Phone Call”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2025 - 1:36 PM

According to Stereogum.com, almost 19 years ago, the heavy-hearted Scottish indie rockers the Twilight Sad became a Stereogum Band To Watch. All these years later, the Twilight Sad are still going and these days, they are probably best known as the permanent opening act for The Cure. Anytime the Cure announce a new tour, most people can be pretty sure that the Twilight Sad will join them.

Cure frontman Robert Smith is a big Twilight Sad fan and supporter who has called them his favorite band and who covered their song, “There’s A Girl In The Corner” a decade ago. Now, the Twilight Sad are back with their first single in six years and it features Smith on guitar. The Twilight Sad’s new single, starts as a bouncy synth-pop track before exploding into guitar-based catharsis and it has some of Cure’s miserable sweep even though Smith never makes his presence too obvious.

While talking about the ditty, Twilight Sad‘s James Graham said: “Waiting For The Phone Call’ is about grief, love, and mental illness. These things took over my life, and I became ill. I lost the person most important to me in one of the cruelest ways. I’ve always used writing as a method of processing and coping with my emotions. My emotions became a problem and I couldn’t control them, writing music with Andy [MacFarlane]… especially the past seven years had been both the escape and the opportunity to process and try and make sense of life. We’ve all been waiting on a phone call that can change our lives at some point. This unfortunately focuses on a phone call that you never want to have.”