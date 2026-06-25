The Rolling Stones Share Two New Singles “Jealous Lover” & “Divine Intervention” Featuring The Cure’s Robert Smith

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2026 - 12:27 PM

Today, The Rolling Stones has released their new single “Jealous Lover” alongside a music video directed by Chris Barrett & Luke Taylor (Radiohead / Jack White) and staring Anya Taylor-Joy & Charles Melton. The single is the latest to be unveiled from the bands forthcoming studio album, Foreign Tongues, which is due for release on July 10, through Capitol Records. Music.

“Jealous Lover” comes with another track from Foreign Tongues, “Divine Intervention,” which is 1 of 2 tracks from the album to feature The Cure frontman Robert Smith. As anticipation for the album continues to build, “Jealous Lover” offers another compelling example of the band’s remarkable ability to move effortlessly between musical styles. Following the upbeat pop-rock energy of previous single, “In The Stars,” the new track embraces a soulful R&B groove, anchored by a captivating falsetto lead vocal from Mick Jagger.

Drawing on the band’s lifelong connection with rhythm and blues, “Jealous Lover” combines infectious melodies, rich musicianship and sharp lyrical observations. Jagger delivers a pointed warning to an over-inquisitive lover, bringing humor, attitude and vivid imagery to the song’s narrative. The track is powered by expressive guitar work from Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, whose subtle interplay drives the song’s melodic character.

The rhythm section of Darryl Jones on bass and Steve Jordan on drums and percussion provides a deep and assured groove, while longtime friend and collaborator Steve Winwood adds distinctive Rhodes and organ textures. Additional instrumentation from producer Andrew Watt and keyboardist Matt Clifford further enhances the song’s warm, soulful sound.