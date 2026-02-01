The Cure Become First-Time Grammy Award-Winners At 2026 Ceremony

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 1st, 2026 - 3:06 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Cure won their first Grammy awards at the 2026 ceremony, making it a special night for music fans. Known for shaping goth and alternative rock, the band received awards for Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Alternative Music Album. According to Consequence, their new album, which changed their style but still stayed true to their origins, won the Best Alternative Music Album award. At the same time, a popular song from this album got them another prize for Best Alternative Music Performance, showing they are important and creative in today’s music world.

For years, The Cure has played a key role in shaping alternative music. Fans and critics have been waiting for the Grammys to acknowledge this. Their knack for creating music that connects with new generations shows how their work remains popular and timeless. Robert Smith, the famous band leader, stepped onto the stage and immediately grabbed everyone’s attention. His heartfelt speech moved many in the audience as he connected with them emotionally.

Smith sincerely thanked fans for their unwavering support throughout all times, recognizing how crucial they have been to the band’s success. Smith also showed appreciation to collaborators and others in music for their important help over time. Smith expressed how thankful he and his band are for being recognized over the years. Smith also reminded the audience of their early days in music during the late 1970s, sharing stories about their passion and hard work that have kept them going strong all these years. When The Cure won a Grammy this year, it celebrated both their new music and solidified their reputation as one of the most important bands in alternative music history.

