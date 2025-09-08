Olivia Rodrigo Shares Performances Of The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love” & “Just Like Heaven” With Robert Smith

Home News Cait Stoddard September 8th, 2025 - 6:53 PM

Beginning today, fans can pre-order artist Olivia Rodrigo’s LIVE FROM GLASTONBURY (A BBC RECORDING), which is an album that captures the artist’s 2025 headline set at the renowned UK festival. The vinyl is also available in magenta and periwinkle variants through D2C.

Also today, Rodrigo has released two songs from the album through DSPs: “Friday I’m in Love” and “Just Like Heaven,” which Rodrigo performed with The Cure’s Robert Smith. Artists’ net proceeds from their performance of The Cure’s iconic songs will benefit Doctors Without Borders.

Hailing Rodrigo as the best headliner of the whole weekend, Rolling Stone proclaimed her performance as “A set that will go down as the stuff of Glasto legend” and praised her duet with Smith as “a brilliant moment to watch.” Variety noted, “Rodrigo delivered a powerhouse performance…” while Billboard declared her set “dazzling” and “spectacular.” In the UK, Rodrigo earned five-star reviews from The Guardian, The Independent and The Telegraph.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock