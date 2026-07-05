Uncle Acid Calls Gorillaz “Soft As Baby Shit” After Ending Roskilde Set Early When Damon Albarn Could Hear Their Set On Another Stage

Home News Hannah Ilko July 5th, 2026 - 5:31 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Uncle Acid from Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats called Gorillaz “soft as baby shit” after ending their Roskilde Festival set early when Damon Albarn could hear their set on another stage. Stereogum reports that Uncle Acid’s set was in ear shot at the Gorillaz show which led to angry comments from Albarn. “Is it supposed to be possible for me to hear the other music so clearly…We can just stop playing and listen to the other thing instead, that’s fine with me” (Stereogum).

As a result of the ongoing sound, Roskilde ended up shutting down Uncle Acid’s set after thirty minutes. An email to Soundvenue, calls it “an incredibly unfortunate situation for everyone affected” and explained that Uncle Acid’s music was heard from the Gorillaz area due to “an interaction between wind conditions and technical conditions, which affected the sound performance in an inappropriate way” (Stereogum). The festival added that “When hosting a large live event outdoors, changes in weather and wind can create challenges” saying they will make changes to the program to account for the circumstances.

Drummer of Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Jon Rice was unhappy with their set being shut down early and put extensive thoughts on his Instagram story. Which consisted of the bands side of the story, brought up an example of another band (The Cure) who played the previous day and couldn’t hear Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats set, their mandated limit was below the festival regulations and that the Gorillaz could have handled the situation better.

“Rice offered a more succinct summation of the situation in one last IG story: “‘Cartoon band,’ indeed. All in all, @damonalbarn and @gorillaz are soft as baby shit. FUCK ‘EM” (Stereogum). The next statement the Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Instagram account send out said that the Gorillaz threw a “hissy fit while we played, threatened to storm off stage before finally getting our set shut down because we were “too loud” and that Gorillaz were ” the only headliner for the whole weekend who couldn’t cope with playing at the same time as other artists” (Stereogum). At the end of the statement, they thanked the festival staff that tried to intervene and said they love their fans and will see them in Copenhagen next year.