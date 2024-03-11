Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Announce New Album Nell Ora Blu For May 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2024 - 7:50 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Poised to stand out as the most radical album of Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats‘s storied career, Nell Ora Blu is a true tour de force of dramatic ingenuity. Inspired by the dark, mysterious and often bloody Italian Giallo film scene, Kevin Starrs took a detour and created his own storyboard to play along with and the result is a beautiful and suspense-filled instrumental soundtrack for a non existent film. Nell Ora Blu will be available on Vinyl as a double LP, CD and for digital download on May 10 through Above Records. Pre orders will be available soon.

Devoted fans will undoubtedly recognize the band‘s fingerprints on the album but this startling left turn will also present a formidable challenge to even the most open minded riff heads. Like a tense and bewildering fever dream, Nell Ora Blu is a vivid, lysergic excursion like no other.

While talking about the album, Starrs said: “I know something like this might have limited appeal, but who cares? Most of what we do has a limited appeal anyway! It’s just a real mix of different styles that I like. There are no singles or ‘hits.’ Instead, it all just flows along one thing into the next. You can think of it like blood seeping from a wound. It’s continuous. By the end of it, you’re left exhausted. It’s hard work for the listener. We don’t do easy listening!”

Unusual guest stars such as giants of the Italian film underground, Edwige Fenech and Franco Nero, present exclusive dialogue interspersed between tracks, contributing to a unique listening experience that throbs and shrieks with horrific intent.

Starrs explains: “It’s a tribute to 70s Italian cinema. It’s a story about people who decide to take the law into their own hands. Things get pretty dark straight away and of course, it doesn’t end well for anyone. It has elements of grimy poliziotteschi (Italian crime/action films) and classic Giallo (Italian cinema’s revered horror/sexploitation movement). Once I decided to do everything in Italian, I made a list of actors that I wanted. Franco Nero and Edwige Fenech were the first names I thought of. Two legends that had never been paired together before. I contacted their agents and both actors were interested in the idea, so we set it up from there.”

Having completed the project and been exhilarated by its creation, Starrs now has tentative plans to bring some of this incredible music to the morbid masses. What started as simply a new Uncle Acid project, has evolved into a true project of passion bringing together the wonderful worlds of music and film in one dark, enthralling soundtrack for a film we can only wish to be actually watching.

Nell Ora Blu Track List

Il Sole Sorge Sempre Giustizia di Strada – Lavora Fino alla Morte La Vipera Vendetta (Tema) La Bara Resterà Chiusa Cocktail Party Il Tesoro di Sardegna Nell’ Ora Blu Il Chiamante Silenzioso Tortura al Telefono Pomeriggio di Novembre Nel Parco – Occhi che Osservano Il Retorno del Chiamante Silenzioso Solo la Morte to Ammanetta Il Gatto Morto Guidando Veloce Verso la Campagna L’Omicidio Resti Umani Sorge Anche il Sole Ritorno All’Oscurità