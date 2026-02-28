Gorillaz Release New Animated Short Film The Mountain, The Moon Cave & The Sad God

Home News Nick Aagesen February 28th, 2026 - 4:22 PM

Gorillaz released a new animated short for featuring their music. The animated short is about eight minutes and features a group of characters on a journey. The characters named Noodle, Murdoc, 2D, and Russel, are trekking across India. They start off meeting up from different places while seeing a dragon, and a snake oil salesman. They are walking throughout the jungle, and several animals look confused to see them. A snake grabs one of the characters and you think they are dead when, they drop down from the treetops, and the snake has seemingly fallen in love. They journey to this statue of this sad God built into the mountain. They move through a cave where the constellations are falling off the walls and end their journey with a wise man rowing them in his boat.

The music by The Gorillaz featured in the piece starts out groovy and then transitions to rap and transitions again to an emotional melody. This release comes as part of the new album “The Mountain”, releasing in March, by the Gorillaz. The film was directed and crafted by Gorillaz co-creator Jaime Hewlett. It took over 18 months.

The Mountain is the ninths studio album released by the Gorillaz and the first under thier new record label Kong. The Gorillaz had this to say about The Mountain, “The Mountain is a playlist for a party on the border between this world and whatever happens next, exploring the journey of life and the thrill of existence.” This is seen throughout the short film as these characters walk with aliens and find themselves across India.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson