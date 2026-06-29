Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn Performs “Tormenta” and “Clint Eastwood” with Bad Bunny in London

Home News Beka Welsh June 29th, 2026 - 11:34 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Bad Bunny brought out Gorillaz’s Damon Albaz at his London show for a performance of two of the alternative, electronica band’s songs. Bad Bunny is currently on tour in Europe, performing his second night in London on Sunday, where he was joined by Albaz. The two performed their collaborative song “Tormenta,” from the Gorillaz’s 2023 album Cracker Island. They also performed one of the band’s most popular songs, “Clint Eastwood,” a collaboration with Del The Funky Homosapien. For the performance, Bad Bunny subbed in for the other collaborator in Spanish.

The two artists previously appeared live together at Gorillaz’s Coachella set in 2023, where they also performed “Tormenta.” Bad Bunny headlined the festival this year.

Bad Bunny interpretando “Tormenta” junto a Gorillaz en su última función en Londres. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/G516PX9u4L — BAD BUNNY DAILY UPDATES (@keiveiec) June 28, 2026

Clint Eastwood (Remix) | Full

Gorillaz X Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/Afbw1ipsIv — Bad Bunny HQ (@BBPRTV) June 28, 2026