Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring King Buffalo

Joe Hageman December 8th, 2021 - 6:49 PM

English Rock band Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats have announced a new tour for the year 2022. They will be coming to North America from across the pond in the spring of 2022, starting their tour in Brooklyn, NY at the Brooklyn Steel concert venue on March 2. They will travel across the US and select locations in Canada until their final show on April 3 in Boston, MA at the Big Nite Live. They will be supported by King Buffalo on this tour. Tickets for the show will go on sale on December 10. The band shared “WARNING: We’ll be returning to the stages of North America for the first time since 2019. Support from King Buffalo. See you there!”

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats last attempted to go on tour in Summer of 2022, but obviously, those plans went awry because of the coronavirus pandemic.

March 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian

March 5 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

March 7 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

March 8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

March 9 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

March 11 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

March 12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

March 13 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

March 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

March 16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

March 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

March 18 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater

March 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

March 22 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

March 23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

March 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

March 26 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

March 27 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

March 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

March 30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

April 1 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth

April 2 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

April 3 – Boston, MA @ Big Nite Live

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat