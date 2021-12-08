Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring King Buffalo

English Rock band Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats have announced a new tour for the year 2022. They will be coming to North America from across the pond in the spring of 2022, starting their tour in Brooklyn, NY at the Brooklyn Steel concert venue on March 2. They will travel across the US and select locations in Canada until their final show on April 3 in Boston, MA at the Big Nite Live. They will be supported by King Buffalo on this tour. Tickets for the show will go on sale on December 10. The band shared “WARNING: We’ll be returning to the stages of North America for the first time since 2019. Support from King Buffalo. See you there!”
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats last attempted to go on tour in Summer of 2022, but obviously, those plans went awry because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat