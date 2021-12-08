mxdwn Music

Menu

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring King Buffalo

December 8th, 2021 - 6:49 PM

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring King Buffalo

English Rock band Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats have announced a new tour for the year 2022. They will be coming to North America from across the pond in the spring of 2022, starting their tour in Brooklyn, NY at the Brooklyn Steel concert venue on March 2. They will travel across the US and select locations in Canada until their final show on April 3 in Boston, MA at the Big Nite Live. They will be supported by King Buffalo on this tour. Tickets for the show will go on sale on December 10. The band shared “WARNING: We’ll be returning to the stages of North America for the first time since 2019. Support from King Buffalo. See you there!”

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats last attempted to go on tour in Summer of 2022, but obviously, those plans went awry because of the coronavirus pandemic.

March 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
March 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
March 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian
March 5 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
March 7 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
March 8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
March 9 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz
March 11 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues
March 12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
March 13 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
March 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
March 16 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
March 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
March 18 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater
March 21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
March 22 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore
March 23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
March 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
March 26 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
March 27 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
March 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
March 30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
April 1 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth
April 2 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
April 3 – Boston, MA @ Big Nite Live

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.