Roskilde Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring The Cure, Gorillaz, Clipse & More

Home News Steven Taylor March 27th, 2026 - 3:36 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Roskilde Festival has announced the lineup for their 2026 festival. Taking place from June 27th to July 4th, the Danish non-profit festival is set to feature over 30 artists across five different continents, headlined by acts such as The Cure, Gorillaz, Clipse, Ethel Cain, David Byrne, Young Miko and Addison Rae. Tickets can be found here.

The packed lineup for this 54th edition of Roskilde features a plethora of artists across it’s over week-long run, including both global icons and boundary-pushing new voices. The total lineup totals over 180 artists, promising eight days worth of music, art and community all brought to life by 27,000 volunteers and with all profits donated to charity. The venue at Roskilde is set to hold 130,000 people during the festival, featuring a new and expanded Orange State that will debut with a performance by The Cure on July 1st.

“As an independent, non-profit festival, supporting and celebrating diversity is at the heart of what we do at Roskilde Festival,” said Roskilde Festival’s Head of Music Thomas Sønderby Jepsen. “Our programming reflects this mission, presenting our participants with some of the most innovative and influential trends from music scenes across the globe, alongside artists who have become true icons over the years.”