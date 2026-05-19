Corona Capital Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Gorillaz, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes & More

Home News Aryn Honaker May 19th, 2026 - 3:30 PM

Mexico City’s 2026 Corona Capital has recently revealed its lineup. The three-day festival will run from November 20th to 22nd with Gorillaz, Twenty One Pilots and The Strokes set to headline, per Consequence. The festival returns to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez venue for its 16th edition and includes over five dozen acts.

The first day will feature sets from artists like Daniel Caesar, James Blake and CHVRCHES with Gorillaz as the headliner. Gorillaz has no shortage of 2026 festival appearances as they will also be attending Roskilde Festival and Primavera Sound. The virtual band will also be going on a fall North American tour later this year.

​Artists like Pierce The Veil, Underworld and Mother Mother will take on Corona Capital’s second day. Twenty One Pilots will close out the night. The duo recently released a concert film titled More Than We Ever Imagined in February of this year and is set to headline the Oceans Calling Festival later this year in September.

Following performances from acts like The xx, Lola Young and Lil Yachty, The Strokes will headline the final day of the festival. The rock band has an active year ahead, with a new album, Reality Awaits, set for release in June and a North American tour to follow. They’ll also make an appearance at this year’s Primavera Sound.

​As for tickets, Banamex customers will have access to the festival’s pre-sale tickets, which will go live on Tuesday, May 26th, at 2pm CDT. General public ticket sale starts the following day, Wednesday, May 27th, at the same time via Ticketmaster. Tickets can be found here.

Photo credit: Marv Watson