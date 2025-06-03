In Flames Play First Show With New Drummer Jon Rice Following Tanner Wayne’s Departure

Home News Cait Stoddard June 3rd, 2025 - 6:16 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Swedish metal band In Flames played their first show with new touring drummer Jon Rice on June 2, at Noblessneri Valukoda in Tallinn, Estonia. Rice stepped in following the recent departure of In Flames‘s drummer of the past seven years, Tanner Wayne.

This is not the first high-profile touring gig for Rice because he subbed in longtime Behemoth drummer Inferno during the band’s 2017 North American tour with Slayer, with select 2019 headlining dates in Israel and Turkey and fall 2024 South American tour with Arch Enemy. Rice joined Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats in 2017 and appeared on the band’s 2018 Wasteland studio album.

The drummer has since performed in 2022 with the reactivated The Red Chord and Norwegian black metal band Tjusder. Prior to that, Rice was a member of Arizona death metal band Job For A Cowboy and Austin, Texas rockers Scorpion Child. Wayne joined In Flames in time for the band’s summer 2018 tour and stepped into IN Fkames following the departure of Joe Rickard, who played on the band’s 2016 album Battles.

When In Flames announced Wayne’s departure on May 27, the band released the following statement: “It is with profound gratitude and appreciation that we announce our creative decision to part ways with Tanner Wayne. His dedication and musicianship over the past several years has left, and will continue to leave, a lasting mark on this band. We wish him nothing but the best. We appreciate your support and understanding at this time and hope to see you all on tour this summer.”