Leonard Cohen’s Estate Voices Disapproval of Donald Trump Using “Hallelujah” at His Rally

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 25th, 2026 - 2:28 PM

Leonard Cohen‘s estate has hit out at Donald Trump for his use of the song “Hallelujah” at a recent rally, NME reports. On June 24, Trump held a rally at the Great American State Fair, which celebrated 250 years of the United States. In response to plans to use Cohen’s classic song “Hallelujah” at the rally, the Leonard Cohen Estate posted a statement on social media. “The Leonard Cohen Estate has learned that the song “Hallelujah” is to be performed at a Donald Trump rally on June 24,” they wrote. “This use is not authorized, and the Estate does not support or approve of this or any similar usage.” In a nod to Trump’s own social media sign-offs, the statement ended with: “Thank you for your attention to this matter.” Despite the estate’s statement, the song was sung at the rally anyway, accompanied by a B-2 Bomber fly-over.

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WATCH: A Powerful Rendition of Hallelujah Performed by Christopher Maccio and Master Gunnery Sgt Kevin Bennear with a B-2 Bomber Fly-over – 06/24/26 pic.twitter.com/tkMTWz7eSZ — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 24, 2026

This is not the first time a Cohen song has been used at a Trump rally. In 2024, Rufus Wainwright spoke out against Trump’s use of his “Hallelujah” cover at a rally, calling it “the height of blasphemy: “The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth,” Wainwright said via a press statement at the time. “I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rufus Wainwright (@rufuswainwright)