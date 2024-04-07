Nathaniel Rateliff Honors Leonard Cohen With A Cover Of “Winter Lady”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 7th, 2024 - 11:58 AM

Nathaniel Rateliff shared his rendition of “Winter Lady,” honoring Leonard Cohen from his 1967 debut record.

The new cover arrived ahead of Rateliff’s special tribute performances honoring Leonard Cohen and his work.

‘A Night of Leonard Cohen with the Colorado Symphony’ for their Imagination Artist Series took place at Denver’s Boettcher’s Concert Hall on April 5 and 6. This will be followed by two performances with the 40-piece wordless orchestra in Toronto at Roy Thompson Hall on April 20 and in Montreal at Salle Wilfrid Pelletier on April 22.

All performances will feature support by the pianist Phil Cook, a frequent collaborator of Nathaniel Rateliff.

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats are set to join forces with My Morning Jacket for a special co-headline tour on the “Eye to Eye Tour” produced by Live Nation. Fans will see the two acclaimed bands playing equal-length sets and swapping performance order with each show.

The tour will begin on September 10 at Wilmington, NC’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. They will travel through South and North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland before drawing to a close in Raleigh, North Carolina at the Coastal Credit Music Union Park at Walnut Creek on September 28.

Nathaniel Rateliff is an American singer-songwriter based in Denver, Colorado. He has performed with the Night Sweats, a backing band he formed in 2013. He has released six studio albums, the most recent one being The Future, which came out in 2021.

For more information on the tour, click here https://www.eyetoeyetour.com/