Sabrina Carpenter Condemns The White House For Using Her Song “Juno” in an “Evil and Disgusting” ICE Video

Emily Lopez December 2nd, 2025 - 1:06 PM

Following Donald Trump’s reelection in November 2024, his second term has resulted in an increase in deportation discussions. Stricter policies on immigration and border security was one of Trump’s main campaign points, leading to controversy and protests across the United States. Many celebrities have also spoken out on their beliefs regarding Trump’s presidency, some supporting and some criticizing his policies. One such celebrity is Sabrina Carpenter, who has made her political alignment clear a few times in the past, most recently being her response to a White House post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

According to Consequence, Carpenter has called the White House “evil and disgusting” following their usage of her song “Juno” in a video promoting ICE deportations. When she performs “Juno” for her concerts, she arrests a celebrity that is sitting in the audience as part of a recurring bit. The White House made a play on this with their recent video, showing people being detained by ICE officers, one of many videos posted in a similar manner. Given the subject matter, their joke was not well received by many who had criticized their treatment of immigrants across the country.

Carpenter is joining a long line of people who have had their work used by the White House to promote their immigration agenda without their permission. They’ve also infringed on the copyright laws of The Pokémon Company, MGMT and Olivia Rodrigo, using their work to create propaganda for the Department of Homeland Security. Some artists have had their material removed in protest of the government. As of now, the video is still available to see on X, and it is unclear what legal action Carpenter will take next if any.