Young MC Will Not Perform at Freedom 250 “I Hope to Perform in D.C. in the Near Future at an Event That is Not so Politically Charged”

Home News Jonah Schwartz May 28th, 2026 - 3:47 PM

Young MC (Marvin Young) joins Morris Day & The Time as another artist to walk away from the lineup Freedom 250, citing the event’s politically charged nature, Billboard reports. Freedom 250 marks the finale of President Donald Trump’s year-long Great American State Fair, an event celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. The “Bust a Move” rapper was initially announced as part of the lineup alongside Martina McBride, Flo Rida, C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores and others for the 16-day “national exposition” (June 25-July 10), with musical performances every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

In a social media post, however, the English-born hitmaker has confirmed he pulled out of the event. “I HAVE INFORMED MY AGENTS THAT I WILL NOT BE PERFORMING AT THE FREEDOM 250 EVENT,” Young MC wrote online. “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed. I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.”

The description on the Freedom 250 website does downplay the political angle of the 250th anniversary event, substantiating claims from Young MC that he was unaware of the extent of the event’s political nature, reading, “The celebration will unite and showcase all 56 U.S. states and territories in a single World’s Fair-scale event. This is an opportunity for visitors from across America to experience an unforgettable celebration of the people and traditions that define our nation.”