Olivia Rodrigo Makes Anti-ICE Statement After The Department of Homeland Security and The White House Used Her Song In Social Media Post

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 8th, 2025 - 2:56 PM

According to NME, in a bold statement, Olivia Rodrigo voiced her opposition to the use of her song “All American Bitch” by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the White House in a recent social media campaign. This post, perceived as supporting self-deportation measures, has drawn criticism for its undertones and use of Rodrigo’s music. The young artist took to her platforms to express her disapproval, asserting that her work should not be aligned with initiatives she finds divisive and harmful.

The song “All American Bitch” is known for its strong and positive message about staying tough, proud, and united. Its words inspire people to be confident and true to themselves. Interestingly, the song was used in a way that supported rules around immigration enforcement. By connecting its encouraging vibe with immigration challenges, it highlighted ideas of following legal processes and belonging to a nation. This surprised many people. Rodrigo explained that she thinks music should bring people together, not support policies she believes are unfair. Her reaction shows her dedication to making sure her music isn’t used in ways that go against what she stands for.

Rodrigo’s response highlights the ongoing discussion about how art, politics, and personal beliefs connect. By addressing DHS and the White House directly, she joins other artists who have protested against their work being used in ways they don’t agree with, stressing that artistic purposes should be respected. Though including her song in a controversial post was likely meant to appeal to many people, it started a debate on whether it’s right to use art in government messages this way.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock