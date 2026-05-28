Boards of Canada and Warp Condemn Trump Administration Over Use of Song “Deep Time”

Home News Jonah Schwartz May 28th, 2026 - 3:18 PM

On May 27, President Trump’s White House branded social media accounts posted their latest promotional video for United States nationalism, Pitchfork reports. The new video joins the ranks of many other clips posted by the current administration without the consent of the accompanying song’s artist. Wednesday’s video features footage of American flags blowing in the wind, detention centers, helicopters hovering in front of national monuments and a border patrol boat, all set to Boards of Canada‘s new song “Deep Time,” a song from their upcoming album Inferno, formerly titled “Tape 05.” “Deep Time” was the Scottish duo’s first song in 13 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

The members of the duo are not active on social media, but Warp, the duo’s label, has released a statement denouncing the White House account’s posting of the video: “Warp Records and Boards of Canada do not condone the unauthorized use of their music for political messaging.” In another co-option of the duo’s aesthetics, the White House’s social media post also emulated the static, VHS-style associated with Boards of Canada’s new era—the initial rollout for “Tape 05” (now “Deep Time”) involved the track being mailed to fans on VHS, and the videos for follow-up tracks “Introit” and “Prophecy at 1420 MHz” had a similar staticky and psychedelic look alongside cult-like imagery.

Boards of Canada are a Scottish electronic music duo consisting of brothers Mike Sandison and Marcus Eoin. Inferno, the Scottish duo’s first album in 13 years, is out on May 29, 2026.