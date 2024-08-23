DNC Concludes Without Beyonce Performance, Trump Campaign Video Featuring “Freedom” Removed Following Cease & Desist

Home News Skyy Rincon August 23rd, 2024 - 12:23 AM

The Democratic National Convention has been a buzzworthy event over the past couple of days, both for the obvious political reasons as well as the many high profile musical artists who decided to drop by and perform. However, one of the night’s most highly-anticipated performers did not end up making the appearance many had hoped for.

In a scoop published earlier today, TMZ had initially reported that Beyonce was in Chicago and would be performing in support of Kamala Harris at the DNC. However, as the event came to a close, fans were left disappointed at the icon’s lack of appearance, as highlighted by Stereogum. Onlookers were instead greeted with The Chicks’ rendition of the National Anthem while P!nk brought out her daughter for an impassioned duet of “What About Us.”

Other musicians who decided to play this year’s DNC in support of Harris and Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz include Jason Isbell, Patti LaBelle, Common, Jonathan McReynolds, Lil Jon, Mickey Guyton, Stevie Wonder, Maren Morris, John Legend and Sheila E, along the aforementioned P!nk and Chicks.

While Beyonce didn’t perform at the Democratic-led event, she did grant Harris permission to use her song “Freedom” in an ad, something she did not allow Republican nominee Trump to do. The pop star’s record label and music publisher served Trump’s team with a cease and desist letter after the song’s allegedly unauthorized use in one of his own campaign videos.

Beyonce ventured into country music territory on her latest album Cowboy Carter which was released back in March.