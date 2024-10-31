Lucifer Team Up With Pentagram’s Bobby Liebling For Cover Of Leonard Cohen’s “Who By Fire”

Home News Hunter Graham October 31st, 2024 - 6:14 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Occult rock band Lucifer has unveiled a haunting cover of Leonard Cohen’s classic “Who By Fire,” featuring none other than doom metal legend Bobby Liebling of Pentagram. This powerful duet between Lucifer’s frontwoman Johanna Platow Andersson and Liebling brings together two generations of occult rock and doom metal, creating a spine-chilling interpretation of Cohen’s introspective and haunting song.

Originally released in 1974, Cohen’s “Who By Fire” is a meditation on mortality, drawing from the Jewish Yom Kippur prayer “Unetanneh Tokef,” which contemplates the uncertainty of life and the inevitability of death. Lucifer’s cover builds on this theme with a dark, atmospheric sound that pairs eerie guitar riffs with Andersson’s and Liebling’s deep, resonant voices. The arrangement gives the track an extra layer of somberness, with Andersson’s vocals evoking a sense of spectral beauty as Liebling’s gritty tones add a touch of raw, doom-filled emotion.

The accompanying video for “Who By Fire” immerses viewers in a dark, candle-lit ritual, with Andersson and Liebling performing amid shadowy figures and dancing flames, evoking a visual eeriness that complements the track’s theme. The stripped-down visuals highlight the intensity of the duet, casting the two as modern-day emissaries of the macabre.

With “Who By Fire,” Lucifer demonstrates their mastery in blending classic influences with modern sensibilities. Delivering a track that is both respectful to Cohen’s original and distinctively their own.

Listen to “Who By Fire” (feat. Bobby Liebling) below: