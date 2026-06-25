Julian Casablancas Joins Hamilton Leithauser Onstage In Connecticut For The Strokes’ “Is This It”

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes surprised fans with a guest performance of The Strokes’ “Is This It” at Hamilton Leithauser’s concert in Connecticut recently, Far Out Magazine shared. This is not the first time the two artists have collaborated live; Leithauser joined The Strokes on stage earlier this month in Boston for a cover of “Heaven” by Leithauser’s band, The Walkmen. The live collaboration was very intimate and low-key, almost reminiscent of a jam between friends more than a polished, professional performance. Watch below:
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Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer