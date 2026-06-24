The Strokes Joined By Hamilton Leithauser For Cover Of The Walkmen’s “Heaven”

Home News Beka Welsh June 24th, 2026 - 10:13 PM

According to NME, The Strokes’ latest performance in Boston featured a guest appearance from The Walkmen frontman, Hamilton Leithauser, for a cover of their song “Heaven.” The frontman is currently supporting The Strokes on the North American leg of their tour before they head off to Europe and Japan.

The band’s frontman, Julian Casablancas, addressed the crowd, prefacing Leithauser’s appearance. “I’m gonna just make my dreams come true,” he said. “I just love this song, and Hamilton has such a great voice, so he’s gonna come and play a little Walkmen song because he doesn’t do that in his show, well, he does, but not this one. […] There he is, the beautiful man.”

Leithauser took on vocals for the song, as the band backed him, keeping close to the original sound. On an Instagram post featuring a video of the performance, the frontman dedicated the song to his band. “This one goes out to The Walkmen!!” He wrote.

Meanwhile, fans of The Strokes are waiting in anticipation of their seventh studio album, Reality Awaits, set to release on July 24. The album was originally reported to be released on June 26, but the date was pushed back a month. Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. shared that the album was delayed to align the digital release with that of the vinyl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamilton Leithauser (@hamiltonleithauser)