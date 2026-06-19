Albert Hammond Jr. Reveals Reason For Delay Of The Strokes’ New Album, Teams Up With KennyHoopla On New Single “NEW AMERICA//”

Home News Lana June 19th, 2026 - 10:21 PM

Fans eagerly awaiting the next album from The Strokes finally have some clarity regarding the project’s delayed release date, thanks to guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. At the same time, Hammond is keeping busy outside the band by joining forces with rising alternative artist KennyHoopla on the explosive new single, “NEW AMERICA//.”

According to a recent interaction with fans online, Hammond explained that the release of The Strokes’ upcoming album, Reality Awaits, was pushed back in order to align its digital release with the vinyl edition. The record was originally scheduled to arrive on June 26 before being moved to July 24, giving fans an extra month to wait for the band’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s The New Abnormal.

The song pairs KennyHoopla’s urgent vocals with Hammond’s unmistakable guitar work, creating an anthem that channels the spirit of early-2000s indie rock while still sounding fresh and contemporary. Driven by punchy rhythms, soaring hooks and angular guitars, “NEW AMERICA//” draws comparisons to dance-rock pioneers while delivering a message aimed squarely at the state of modern America.

For KennyHoopla, the collaboration marks another stylistic evolution in a career that has seen him move between pop-punk, indie rock, shoegaze and alternative sounds. For Hammond, it’s yet another example of his willingness to explore creative avenues outside The Strokes while continuing to influence a new generation of artists. With Reality Awaits now set for release next month and “NEW AMERICA//” already generating buzz among fans, 2026 is shaping up to be a busy year for Hammond both inside and outside one of rock’s most influential bands.

Source: Stereogum

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer